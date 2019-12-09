New rope car construction inspected

PALANI
A second rope care facility was proposed and construction work has begun at the Palani hill temple. On Monday, representatives and experts from the French company Poma inspected the first phase of work that is being carried out at a cost of ₹ 73.83 crore.
The Palani temple administration has roped in the French company for the construction of the new rope car facility and its maintenance for five years. The facility is expected to transport 1,200 people up and down the hill in an hour and ease congestion on the existing rope car and winch facilities.
Rope car project manager Venkatachalam and engineer Venkatraman were present during the inspection.
