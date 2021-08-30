New roads for devotees in Tiruchendur

TIRUCHENDUR

A new road will be laid for the devotees entering the holy town to reach Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple without difficulty, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan has said.

During an informal chat with reporters after laying foundation stone for the new taluk office on the Circuit House Road on an outlay of ₹ 3.82 crore in the presence of Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the new road that would start at the entrance of Tiruchendur would take the devotees coming to the coastal holy town in their vehicles to Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple without any difficulty.

Similarly, another road via Amali Nagar and Thoppur would be formed for the benefit of the devotees leaving Tiruchendur in their vehicles.

The new project would get final shape after the District Collector holding discussion with the officials concerned.

On the ongoing construction of the ‘Yatri Nivas’ being built on an outlay of ₹ 29.16 crore, Mr. Radhakrishnan said 60% of the works had been completed and hence the remaining works would be completed at the earliest.

The Minister later inaugurated an overhead tank at Kaliyanvilai under Venkata Ramanujapuram village panchayat in Udangudi panchayat union and the bus-shelter at Piraikudiyiruppu.