New Registrar (in-charge) appointed at MKU

MADURAI

Sankar Natesan, Professor, Department of Genetic Engineering, has been unanimously appointed Registrar (in-charge) of Madurai Kamaraj University at a special meeting of the Syndicate convened here on Wednesday.

Syndicate members also decided to appoint S. Chandrasekaran, Head, Department of Plant Morphology and Algology, Coordinator for Rastriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). P. Rajkumar, Professor, School of Political Sciences, would be NSS Coordinator, and Pandiarajan, who is in the cadre of Assistant Registrar, would be the Public Relations Officer, they said.

The decisions were taken after a series of objections were raised against the administration by Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association (MUFA), which questioned ‘non-adherence of rules’ in the appointment of PRO, NSS Coordinator and RUSA Coordinator. The Registrar in-charge, R. Sudha, had tendered her resignation on Friday.

University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said all posts had been filled up according to the MKU Acts and Statutes. “We are merely following the rules and ensuring that there are no violations,” he said.

A member privy to the meeting said, on condition of anonymity, that the decision to appoint a Registrar was made because former Registrar in-charge R. Sudha wanted to resign. “On November 7, Ms. Sudha wanted to resign but we requested her to stay until we could appoint a Registrar. However, since she submitted her resignation on Friday, we accepted it,” the member said.

The member said a panel to appoint Registrar would be formed and a decision would be taken in three weeks.