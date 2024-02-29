New public park inaugurated in Palanganatham

February 29, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MADURAI

A public park with space for walking and other facilities was opened at Palanganatham here on Thursday.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, MLA G Thalapathi, Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, councillors and officials participated in the inaugural function.

The Mayor told reporters that the park had been established with funds from National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Created at a cost of ₹74 lakh fund, the park had space for walkers, a yoga centre, stone benches and children’s play area. “There is ample green space and it is hoped that it will benefit the residents in Wards 71, 72 and 74 under Zone 5,” she said.

In another function, Ms Indrani Pon Vasanth gave away dates syrup to Corporation girl students under the Corporate Social Responsibility programme. A Tiruchi-based entrepreneur had given the syrup bottles to 19,151 students studying in 64 schools run by the Corporation.

At the function organised at Velliveedithyaar Girls Higher Secondary School, she appealed to the students to ensure a healthy diet.

Doctors said the haemoglobin count was low in many of the adolescent girls. Hence, the Corporation had organised the distribution of dates syrup from Lion Dates Company, a press release said.

