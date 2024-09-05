ADVERTISEMENT

New Principal for Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai

Published - September 05, 2024 07:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

L. Ashok Kumar, the new Principal of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

L. Ashok Kumar has taken charge as Principal of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, on Thursday.

According to a press release from the TCE, Mr. Ashok Kumar has 24 years of academic and research experience in PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore. He has done his B.E in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at University of Madras and postgraduate from PSG College of Technology. He has completed his Postdoctoral Research Fellow from San Diego State University, California, U.S..

He has published more than 170 technical papers in international and national journals. He has 11 patents and has produced 12 Ph. D scholars, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US