GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Principal for Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai

Published - September 05, 2024 07:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
L. Ashok Kumar, the new Principal of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai

L. Ashok Kumar, the new Principal of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

L. Ashok Kumar has taken charge as Principal of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, on Thursday.

According to a press release from the TCE, Mr. Ashok Kumar has 24 years of academic and research experience in PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore. He has done his B.E in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at University of Madras and postgraduate from PSG College of Technology. He has completed his Postdoctoral Research Fellow from San Diego State University, California, U.S..

He has published more than 170 technical papers in international and national journals. He has 11 patents and has produced 12 Ph. D scholars, the release said.

Published - September 05, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.