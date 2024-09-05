New Principal for Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai

L. Ashok Kumar has taken charge as Principal of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, on Thursday.

According to a press release from the TCE, Mr. Ashok Kumar has 24 years of academic and research experience in PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore. He has done his B.E in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at University of Madras and postgraduate from PSG College of Technology. He has completed his Postdoctoral Research Fellow from San Diego State University, California, U.S..

He has published more than 170 technical papers in international and national journals. He has 11 patents and has produced 12 Ph. D scholars, the release said.