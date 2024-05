R. Beulah Jeyashree assumed office as Principal and secretary of Lady Doak College, Madurai. According to a press release issued here on Thursday, Ms. Jeyashree took charge on May 1 from Christianna Singh, who had retired from service on April 30. Ms. Jeyashree was earlier the Vice-Principal of the institution, the release added.

