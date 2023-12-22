New police outpost inaugurated at Madurai Collectorate

December 22, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI

To monitor and assist the large number of people visiting the Collectorate, Collector M.S. Sangeetha and City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan inaugurated a new police outpost on Madurai Collectorate premises on Friday.

The outpost, which has a control unit, would help monitor the happenings through CCTV cameras installed on the premises. “As thefts are reported on the the Collector’s office premises, this measure would help identify the offenders,” the Commissioner said.

He further said some people brought inflammable materials inside the premises, especially during weekly grievance day meetings. This measure would also help identify such people. Also, this would provide a dedicated space for the police personnel posted at the Collectorate to keep their belongings and other essentials, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madurai North) B. Sneha Priya, Additional Collector Monica Rana and District Revenue Officer Saktivel were present.

