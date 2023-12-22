ADVERTISEMENT

New police outpost inaugurated at Madurai Collectorate

December 22, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M.S. Sangeetha and City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan during the inauguration of a police outpost at Madurai Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

To monitor and assist the large number of people visiting the Collectorate, Collector M.S. Sangeetha and City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan inaugurated a new police outpost on Madurai Collectorate premises on Friday.

The outpost, which has a control unit, would help monitor the happenings through CCTV cameras installed on the premises. “As thefts are reported on the the Collector’s office premises, this measure would help identify the offenders,” the Commissioner said.

He further said some people brought inflammable materials inside the premises, especially during weekly grievance day meetings. This measure would also help identify such people. Also, this would provide a dedicated space for the police personnel posted at the Collectorate to keep their belongings and other essentials, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madurai North) B. Sneha Priya, Additional Collector Monica Rana and District Revenue Officer Saktivel were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US