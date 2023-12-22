GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New police outpost inaugurated at Madurai Collectorate

December 22, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M.S. Sangeetha and City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan during the inauguration of a police outpost at Madurai Collectorate on Friday.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha and City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan during the inauguration of a police outpost at Madurai Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

To monitor and assist the large number of people visiting the Collectorate, Collector M.S. Sangeetha and City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan inaugurated a new police outpost on Madurai Collectorate premises on Friday.

The outpost, which has a control unit, would help monitor the happenings through CCTV cameras installed on the premises. “As thefts are reported on the the Collector’s office premises, this measure would help identify the offenders,” the Commissioner said.

He further said some people brought inflammable materials inside the premises, especially during weekly grievance day meetings. This measure would also help identify such people. Also, this would provide a dedicated space for the police personnel posted at the Collectorate to keep their belongings and other essentials, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madurai North) B. Sneha Priya, Additional Collector Monica Rana and District Revenue Officer Saktivel were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.