New Police Commissioner assumes office

Top priority will be accorded to maintaining law and order and ensuring hassle-free vehicular traffic in the city, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, A.T. Duraikumar said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after assuming office here, Mr. Duraikumar said he was gathering information about the city, a new place for him, and he would give top priority to maintenance of rule of law and effective traffic regulation.

Deputy Commissioners of Police T.P. Suresh Kumar (Tirunelveli West) and Suresh Kumar (Tirunelveli East), Assistant Commissioner (Intelligence) Nagasankar and Inspector of Police (Intelligence) Piraichandran were present.

Following the transfer of his predecessor, N.K. Senthamaraikannan, as Commissioner, Social Justice and Human Rights, Chennai, Mr. Duraikumar, who was the Joint Commissioner of Law and Order, North Chennai, assumed office here on Monday.

After joining Tamil Nadu Police in 1997 as Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vellore, Mr. Duraikumar served in Tiruchi district also. On being promoted as Superintendent of Police in 2006, he served in Tiruchi and Coimbatore districts and also in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Economic Offences Wing in Mumbai between 2013 and 2016.

In 2017, Mr. Duraikumar was promoted as Deputy Inspector of General of Police and served in various positions in Chennai including Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North Chennai.