New panchayat union buildings inaugurated at Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari

Tamil NaduChief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday virtually inaugurated new buildings for Panchayat unions in Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts.

The buildings were constructed by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department at a cost of ₹64.53 crores. The new buildings were constructed in 17 panchayat unions of 12 districts under the Scheme Component Pooled Assigned Revenue (SCPAR).

In Thoothukudi, Karungulam panchayat union office building constructed at a cost of ₹3.66 crore in Seydunganallur was inaugurated. Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Collector K. Elambahavath and other officials were present at the new building venue during inauguration.

In Kanniyakumari, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Thovalai panchayat union office built at a cost of ₹5.4 crore in Boothapandi.

