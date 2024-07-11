‘New Pamban rail bridge work will be completed in two months’

Construction work of new Pamban railway bridge would get over in the next two months and trial run of trains will start immediately, said Member (Infrastructure), Railway Board, Anil Kumar Khandelwal.

Accompanied by Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava and other senior officials, he inspected the under construction bridge and also its centre span with vertical lift.

Later, he said that 90% of the construction work of the new rail bridge has been completed and the work was being executed expeditiously.

“The work would be completed within two months and trial run would be taken up,” he said.

After the successful trial run, the new bridge would be commissioned for regular train services up to Rameswaram.

Stating that no decision had been taken with respect to the old Pamban rail bridge, Mr. Khandelwal, however said that the bridge requires to be removed as corrosion would make it unsafe for ships passing through the bridge.

On the new railway station work at Rameswaram, he said that the work was expected to be completed by March 2025. “The new railway station building would have a look similar to the Rameswaram temple,” he added.

Stating that railways have taken up expansion of its track network at a faster rate, he said 14 km of tracks were being laid in the last few years as against 4 km of track a day done in the past. Railways have planned to double the track network by 2047, he added.

On the new railway line between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi proposed by the Railways, he added that talks were underway with the State Government for land acquisition and forest clearance.

Executive Director, Railway Board, Pankaj Tyagi, Principal Chief Engineer, Southern Railway, R.S. Gahlot, Chief Administrative Officer, Construction, Amit Kumar Manuwal, Chief Engineer, Construction, S.P. Singh, Director (Operations) B. Kamalakara Reddy, Chief Project Manager, RVNL, were among those who were present during the inspection.

