New Pamban rail bridge to be commissioned by February 2024: Official

November 17, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Rameswaram

The new Pamban rail bridge under construction to connect the mainland with Rameswaram island has been scheduled for commissioning by February 2024, said Member Infrastructure, Railway Board, Roop Narayan Sunkar.

After inspecting the on-going construction works here on Friday along with senior railway officials, Mr. Sunkar said that almost 90% of the works of the 2.05-km-long new bridge has been completed.

“The difficult portion of the bridge work has been completed. The girders have been fabricated, launching has to be done and track linking work has to be taken up,” he added.

The work was earlier slated for completion by October 2023.

Stating that railway stations on both sides were already existing, Mr. Sunkar said that the bridge would be thrown open for public by February 2024.

A senior railway official said that assembly of the vertical lift span has got over and testing of welding was underway. The project is coming up at a cost of ₹545 crore.

To a question on Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi new rail line project, the official said that the railway was ready with the design and alignment. Railway was waiting for clearance from the State Government for the project, he added.

Mr. Sunkar said that the new rail line project was very much feasible. The Railways have proposed to lay the track on an elevated level to avoid disturbance of rail movement due to high tides.

Principal Chief Engineer, Desh Ratan Gupta, Chief Track Engineer R. S. Gahlot, Chief Bridge Engineer Sumeet Singhal, Chief Engineer (Track Procurement) – P.T. Benny, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) V. K. Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava, Chief Signal Engineer V.K. Muralikrishna and Chief Project Manager B. Kamalakara Reddy were present.