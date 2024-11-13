 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Pamban rail bridge inspection begins

Published - November 13, 2024 09:07 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Railway Safety A.M. Chowdhary inspects the new Pamban rail bridge on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Railway Safety A.M. Chowdhary inspects the new Pamban rail bridge on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Commissioner of Railway Safety A.M. Chowdhary commenced the statutory inspection of the Pamban – Mandapam section, including the newly constructed Pamban rail bridge on Wednesday.

The inspection began from Pamban block station at around 8.30 a.m.. The CRS proceeded to the level crossing gate no. 529 where he assessed the knowledge of staff at the gate and verified the safety systems and equipment in place for operational integrity.

Subsequently, Mr. Chowdhary inspected various elements of the new rail bridge, including the bridge’s piers, spans, and tracks. He also examined the Overhead Equipment (OHE) system on the lifting span, the anemometer setup for monitoring wind conditions, and the bridge’s signalling systems. The knowledge and preparedness of bridge operators on site was also assessed during the inspection.

He was accompanied by RVNL Chief Project Manager B. Kamalakar Reddy, Chief Administrative Officer Amit Kumar and Divisional Railway Manager (Madurai) Sharad Srivastava and other officials.

According to a press release, on Thursday (November 14), a high-speed trial run would be conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety using a special train formation between Pamban and Mandapam stations between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.  People are advised to avoid approaching the railway tracks on this section during the trial period.

Published - November 13, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.