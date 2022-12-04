New Pamban bridge work picks up momentum, expected to be over by March 2023

December 04, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The country’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge now under construction between the mainland of India and Rameswaram island is expected to be completed by March 2023.

The state-of-the-art bridge work is being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited at a cost of ₹ 535 crore.

According to a press release, on completion of the work, trains can be operated at a higher speed.

The existing Pamban Rail Bridge is 105 years old. The original bridge was built in 1914 to connect Mandapam with the Rameswaram island situated in the Gulf of Mannar. It was the only link connecting the two locations until a new road bridge was built parallel to the sea link in 1988.

So far, 84 % of works have been completed. All the 101 pile cap and sub-structures have been executed. As many as 76 girders have been launched and fabrication of all the 99 approach spans completed.

Works on assembling platform for the vertical lift span on Rameswaram end of the bridge are also under way, the release said, and added that by the first quarter of 2023, the bridge would be dedicated to public use.