New opening for bikes, autorickshaws at Tamukkam junction after over a decade

March 31, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Madurai

After over a decade, the long stretch of one-way between Goripalayam junction on Alagarkoil Road and OCPM School junction on Gokhale Road has been broken.

Thanks to Madurai city traffic police breaking the temporary barricade to provide a U-turn facility at Tamukkam junction.

The opening facilitates vehicles coming from Goripalayam junction to directly reach Gandhi Museum Road and American College without having to go up to Tirumukkulam South Road.

“We have provided a small space which is good enough for two-wheelers and autorickshaws to take a U-turn,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Arumugasamy.

However, even small cars are using this U-turn facility to flow along with the vehicles from Tallakulam going towards Goripalayam direction of one-way traffic.

Earlier, when this facility was not provided, two-wheelers and autorickshaws openly violated the one-way traffic rule and would take the narrow stretch of road on Gokhale Raod, sandwiched between Home Guard office and the petrol bunk, to reach Tamukkam Ground.

“When they did not mind to go pass around 10 iron barricades, we lengthened the barricading with 10 more iron barricades. But, the result was same -- violation of one-way traffic,” Mr. Arumugasamy said.

This often blocked the flow of vehicles proceeding from Tallakulam towards Gokhale Road.

The new facility with re-arranged barricades along with a small roundabout has prevented clashing of vehicles proceeding on opposite sides.

Stating that the elevated corridor on New Natham Raod is likely to be thrown open for public use very soon, the new move would ease the traffic flow on Gokhale Road from where vehicles would climb up the elevated express way. Half of the carriage way of Gokhale Road leading to New Natham Road has been occupied by the ramp of the elevated corridor.

The new facility would spare road users of travelling at least 200 metres to go around Tirumukkulam Road from Tamukkam junction to reach Gandhi Museum, Rajaji Park and The American College. The Deputy Commissioner said that the new traffic arrangement has been smooth without disrupting the flow of traffic on Tallakulam-Goripalayam direction.