New office-bearers for Chamber

MADURAI

27 September 2020 19:09 IST

Office-bearers were elected to the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry at its 94th annual general body meeting here on Sunday.

N. Jegatheesan was elected as the president for the 12th successive year. The other office-bearers are: secretary-J. Selvam; treasurer - S. Sridhar; D. Dhanushkodi, Ba. Bala and D. S. Jeeier Babu - vice-presidents

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Jegatheesan said he would work towards reviving industries affected by the lockdown and strive for improving infrastructure in the southern districts. “Most of the industries are concentrated only in Madurai. We have an excellent port in Thoothukudi. With the completion of track doubling work between Madurai and Kanniyakumari, there will be better connectivity to Thiruvananthapuram. The Madurai airport is also growing, giving connections to more domestic and international destinations. It is my aim to ensure that more infrastructure is brought to Madurai to promote better development. They both go hand in hand,” he said.

The Chamber would impress upon the authorities to expedite the pending projects in the South, particularly the Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor and bus port in Madurai.