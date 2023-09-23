New office-bearers elected to Tamil Nadu Food Grains Merchants Association

September 23, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MADURAI

New executive committee members and officer-bearers to the Tamil Nadu Food Grains Merchants Association have been elected at its 78th annual general body meeting held on Saturday in Madurai.

The officer-bearers are: S. V. S. S. Velshankar - president, S. Sai Subramaniam - secretary, M. Karthikeyan - treasurer, G. Paulraj, K. A. Kamaraj, N. Giridharan, S. Thilagarajan and S. Jeyahar - vice-presidents and D. Nagarajan, A .S. V. A. Mathavan, N. R. Ragavendra, P. Paramanantham and P.Suresh Babu - joint secretaries. A total of 18 members were elected as Executive Committee members of the association, according to a press statement.

