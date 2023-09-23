ADVERTISEMENT

New office-bearers elected to Tamil Nadu Food Grains Merchants Association

September 23, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

S.V.S.S. Velshankar

New executive committee members and officer-bearers to the Tamil Nadu Food Grains Merchants Association have been elected at its 78th annual general body meeting held on Saturday in Madurai.

The officer-bearers are: S. V. S. S. Velshankar - president, S. Sai Subramaniam - secretary, M. Karthikeyan - treasurer, G. Paulraj, K. A. Kamaraj, N. Giridharan, S. Thilagarajan and S. Jeyahar - vice-presidents and D. Nagarajan, A .S. V. A. Mathavan, N. R. Ragavendra, P. Paramanantham and P.Suresh Babu - joint secretaries. A total of 18 members were elected as Executive Committee members of the association, according to a press statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US