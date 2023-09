September 02, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MADURAI

New executive committee members and officer-bearers to the Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) have been elected at its annual general body meeting held recently. The officer-bearers are: R.M. Lakshminarayanan - president, J. Ashok and M. Chandrasekaran - vice-presidents, A. Kodeeswaran - honorary secretary, P.J. Bansidhar - treasurer and S. Aravind - joint secretary, said a press statement.