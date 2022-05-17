Madurai

New office-bearers assume office

The following office-bearers of All India Chamber of Commerce and Industry assumed office here on Tuesday: T.R. Tamilarasu (president); S. Shankar Marimuthu (general secretary); J. Jesiah Villavarayar (treasurer); P. Prem Vetri, T.R. Balamurugan and S. Suresh Kumar (all vice-presidents ); Vivegam G. Ramesh, S. Rajesh Balachandran and S. Norton (all joint secretaries); and J. Prem Paulnayagam (administrative secretary). MP Kanimozhi, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy were present on the occasion.


