New office-bearers assume office
The following office-bearers of All India Chamber of Commerce and Industry assumed office here on Tuesday: T.R. Tamilarasu (president); S. Shankar Marimuthu (general secretary); J. Jesiah Villavarayar (treasurer); P. Prem Vetri, T.R. Balamurugan and S. Suresh Kumar (all vice-presidents ); Vivegam G. Ramesh, S. Rajesh Balachandran and S. Norton (all joint secretaries); and J. Prem Paulnayagam (administrative secretary). MP Kanimozhi, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy were present on the occasion.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.