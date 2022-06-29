New module for ‘Chandrayan’ getting ready

THOOTHUKUDI

The Indian Space Research Organisation is working intensely in fabricating a new module, after identifying shortcomings in ‘Chandrayan – 2’ mission, to launch it at the earliest, said former Chairman of ISRO K. Sivan .

Interacting with students here as part of the ‘Kalloori Kanavugal,’ a career guidance programme organised by the district administration here on Wednesday, he said the ISRO’s new module was subjected to a series of tests to ascertain its perfect functioning.

Since ISRO’s ‘Mars Mission,’ known as ‘Mangalyaan,’ had begun on success note, research was on to send a man to the red planet. As the journey to Mars would take a year, extensive research has to be done to find if sending a man to Mars would be a safer exercise since astronauts should return to the earth safely.

During informal interaction with the reporters, Dr. Sivan said new satellite launch facilities were to be established at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district as global market for launching smaller satellites into the pre-determined orbit was expanding rapidly. As demand for smaller rockets for the mission of launching smaller satellites would be exponentially high, the facility to come up at Kulasekarapattinam would greatly fulfil this demand.

“Since 80% of the 2,200 acres of land required for the Kulasekarapattinam launch facility has been acquired, the ISRO will start its work once the remaining 20% of the land is also acquired. After conducting all tests at the site including soil tests, the construction work will begin” he said.

Addressing students participating in the programme, he, citing his humble beginning as an example, exhorted them to be prepared work hard with determination to conquer their goals and have belief in their ability while appealing to the parents to allow their children to take decisions and choose their career.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi said the students, after identifying their area of interest and personal skills, should choose their career to be successful in their ventures.

Minister for Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Collector K. Senthil Raj, District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar and Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree were present.

Forester G. Subburaj, who has cleared Indian Forest Service exam with All India Ranking of 57, was felicitated on the occasion.