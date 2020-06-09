Madurai

New modes of holding viva voce

TIRUNELVELI

To avert the delay in awarding Ph.D. degrees to its research scholars due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University has introduced new modes of conducting viva voce.

As per the first mode, the External Examiner, Research Guide and the research scholar may participate in the viva voce being conducted in the traditional way while maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks.

In the second method, the viva voce can be conducted through any of the online platforms that include Zoom / Webex / Google Meet after getting due permission from the MSU.

In the third mode, the Research Guide would be in the research centre while the External Examiner and the research scholar may participate in the viva voce through an online platform approved by the MSU.

When the viva voce is conducted, other professors and the students may also participate in the process through anyone of the online platforms approved by the MSU.

More information will be uploaded on the MSU website, Registrar S. Santhosh Baboo said in a statement.

