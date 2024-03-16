GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New maternity, child health block building opened at GH Srivilliputtur

March 16, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Friday inaugurated a new building for maternity ward and child health block at a cost of ₹ 6.89 crore at the Government Hospital here.

Mr. Ramachandran said that the new two-storey building has come up with a built-up area of 27,782.32 square feet. The ground floor has got emergency room, resident medical officer room, reception, registration room, pharmacy, rooms for medical officers, nurses and toilet facility.

The first floor has got laboratory, conference room, outpatient room, post-delivery care ward. The second floor has got two operation theatres, neo-natal intensive care unit, beds, intensive care unit.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, Joint Director (Medical Services), Babuji, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Alagirisamy, and Srivilliputtur municipal chairman Ravikannan were among those who were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.