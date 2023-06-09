ADVERTISEMENT

New Madurai Corporation Commissioner takes charge

June 09, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

New Corporation Commissioner of Madurai K. J. Praveen Kumar. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

K. J. Praveen Kumar, took charge as the new Commissioner of Madurai Corporation here on Friday.

Prior to the new posting, he had served as Additional Collector, Ramanathapuram district.

He took over from IAS officer Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, who has been posted as Executive Director, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board by the Tamil Nadu government in the recent shuffle of IAS officers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the new Commissioner has informed that as many development works were under way in the city, key departments including revenue, engineering, health among others would work in tandem and achieve the goals.

The objective would be to keep the city clean and green and make Madurai Corporation one of the top civic bodies in the State, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US