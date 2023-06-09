HamberMenu
New Madurai Corporation Commissioner takes charge

June 09, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
New Corporation Commissioner of Madurai K. J. Praveen Kumar.

New Corporation Commissioner of Madurai K. J. Praveen Kumar. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

K. J. Praveen Kumar, took charge as the new Commissioner of Madurai Corporation here on Friday.

Prior to the new posting, he had served as Additional Collector, Ramanathapuram district.

He took over from IAS officer Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, who has been posted as Executive Director, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board by the Tamil Nadu government in the recent shuffle of IAS officers.

According to a press release, the new Commissioner has informed that as many development works were under way in the city, key departments including revenue, engineering, health among others would work in tandem and achieve the goals.

The objective would be to keep the city clean and green and make Madurai Corporation one of the top civic bodies in the State, he said.

