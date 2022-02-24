New-look hall to welcome councillors at corporation building

The council hall in Madurai Corporation building is getting a major revamp to be ready in time for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected councillors of the Corporation. The infrastructure work is expected to be completed in a week’s time.

The woodwork inside the council hall of the over 50-year-old building is being cleaned and is getting a coat of varnish. The walls of the hall are getting a fresh coat of paint. The hall remained unused for at least six years since the end of the previous tenure of the council.

Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan said that the Corporation building itself was getting a major overhaul at a cost of ₹3.50 crore. Since it was more than 50 years old, the building required repair works and additional infrastructure, including more office space.

He said that the microphones at the Council Hall were being repaired. Fresh wiring would be provided and the audio system will be made ready. A ramp will be constructed at the entrance to provide access to the differently abled people.

Apart from these works, the hall would have three lobbies - for Council members, media persons and visitors. The Corporation building would also get additional toilet facilities and the works were under way, he said.

A Public Information Centre or a common service centre would be opened near the entrance of the main building. The entrance to the Corporation building could be moved a little further as the area was getting congested due to the construction of the elevated corridior in front of the Corporation building, he said.