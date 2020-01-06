New local body members take oath

Candidates who have been elected to various posts in rural local bodies of the district took oath on Monday.

When election for 3,537 posts in rural local bodies in the district was notified, 1,094 village panchayat ward members, 34 village panchayat presidents and a panchayat union ward member were elected unopposed, while no nomination was received for seven village panchayat wards.

As the elected representatives were asked to assume office on Monday, district panchayat councillors took oath in the presence of Collector Sandeep Nanduri at the Collectorate. Oath taking ceremonies were organised in all 12 panchayat unions of the district.

Officials said all 403 village panchayat presidents and 2,925 village panchayat ward members took the oath in the presence of the Assistant Returning Officers.

Election of the vice-president of village panchayats, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of panchayat unions and the district panchayat would be held on January 11.

When independent candidates Ramar of Ward 14 of Kovilpatti panchayat union and Senthil Murugan of Ward 17, who supported the DMK-led alliance, boarded a van parked outside the panchayat union office after taking oath, AIADMK cadre, led by party’s Kovilpatti town secretary Vijayapandian, blocked the vehicle saying the DMK was taking them forcibly.

However, police, after speaking with Mr. Ramar and Mr. Senthil Murugan, allowed them to go in the van as they were convinced that they had not been abducted.

However, the AIADMK functionaries reiterated their charge against the DMK and blocked vehicular traffic on Ettaiyapuram Road for about 30 minutes.