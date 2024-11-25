New library building will be constructed after sanction of funds, HC told

The authorities have told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that after preparation of a detailed estimate and sanction of funds the dilapidated government library building at Anandur village in R.S. Mangalam taluk in Ramanathapuram district will be demolished and a new building constructed.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and A.D. Maria Clete was informed that after an inspection, the library was temporarily moved to a panchayat building. Taking note of the submission, the court closed the petition.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by I. Kalantar Aasik Ahamadu of Ramanathapuram district who complained about the dilapidated condition of the library building and sought a direction to the authorities to construct a new one in its place.

Earlier, the court took a serious view of the condition of the building and directed the authorities to keep it closed till a decision was taken by the authorities on its renovation or reconstruction.

The petitioner said the building was constructed in 1998 and it housed over 1,000 books. People from Anandur and nearby places visited the library regularly. However, the dilapidated building posed a threat to the visitors, he said.