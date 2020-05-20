New lake to be created near Therkku Karunkulam

Public Works Department officials on Wednesday inspected a site at Therkku Karunkulam near Valliyoor to explore the possibilities of creating a sprawling lake (kanmaai) for storage of rainwater and supply of drinking water to 15 village panchayats in the region.

It may be recalled that after Valliyoor Periyakulam, which gets water from Kodumudiyar dam on the foothills of Western Ghats, was desilted and given a facelift, the water stored in the kanmaai improved groundwater table around Valliyoor, which was reeling under acute drinking water crisis during summer till two decades ago. The lake also meets the irrigation needs of farmers having ranches in the area.

The PWD has planned to create a similar kanmaai near Therkku Karunkulam following an announcement made by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Assembly in response to an appeal from Radhpuram MLA I.S. Inbadurai.

The PWD has zeroed in on the spot and also plans to acquire additional land around it to ensure huge storage because wild streams flowing from the Western Ghats during the monsoon converge there.

If water can be stored in the proposed kanmaai, it can be converted into a source for supply of drinking water to 15 village panchayats including Pazhavoor, Chettikulam, Lebbaikudiyiruppu, Aavaraikulam, Vadakkankulam, Karunkulam, Chidambarapuram – Yakobupuram and Kaavalkinaru. Drinking water crisis is a major issue in these places.

“Though all village panchayats have been included in the Tamirabharani Combined Drinking Water Scheme, sufficient supply to these rural local bodies cannot be ensured. Hence, we are planning to create a lake at Therkku Karunkulam from where drinking water can be supplied,” said PWD officials, who surveyed the proposed site.

Led by PWD Executive Engineer Padma, the officials inspected the proposed site during a preliminary visit conducted on Wednesday along with Mr. Inbadurai.

“Following soil test to be conducted in the area soon, the extent of the water body and other project specifications will get finalised,” the officials added.