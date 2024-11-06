 />
New jetty to be constructed at Soliyakudi

Published - November 06, 2024 07:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities have informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that a proposal has been sent to the government for the construction of a new jetty at Soliyakudi in Ramanathapuram district.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by I. Kalantar Aasik Ahamadu of Ramanathapuram district. He sought a direction to the authorities to renovate the damaged jetty bridge in Soliyakudi in Ramanathapuram district.

The petitioner said that the jetty was in a dangerous condition and needed urgent renovation. He also submitted photographs of the condition of the jetty.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri were informed by the authorities that a proposal for construction of a new jetty at a cost of ₹10 crore was pending with the government and the work was to be taken up in 2024-2025.

Taking note of the same, the court closed the petition with liberty to the petitioner to seek re-opening of the petition, if nothing is done within a period of one year.

