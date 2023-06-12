HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New JC posted for Meenakshi temple

June 12, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has posted S. Krishnan as the new Joint Commissioner of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai. Mr. Krishnan assumed office on Monday, according to a press release.

Following the demise of Temple Fit Person (Thakkar) Karumuttu T. Kannan on May 23, the department had, in a circular issued on June 8, informed that Regional Joint Commissioner K. Chelladurai would discharge the duties of the Fit Person as a temporary measure until the State government filled the posts of the Thakkar and the members of the Board of Trustees.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.