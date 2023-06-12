New JC posted for Meenakshi temple

June 12, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has posted S. Krishnan as the new Joint Commissioner of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai. Mr. Krishnan assumed office on Monday, according to a press release.

Following the demise of Temple Fit Person (Thakkar) Karumuttu T. Kannan on May 23, the department had, in a circular issued on June 8, informed that Regional Joint Commissioner K. Chelladurai would discharge the duties of the Fit Person as a temporary measure until the State government filled the posts of the Thakkar and the members of the Board of Trustees.