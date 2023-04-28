ADVERTISEMENT

New Investigation Officer to probe VAO’s murder

April 28, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Thoothukudi Rural) N. Suresh has been handpicked to be the investigation officer to probe the murder of Murappanadu Village Administrative Officer Y. Lourdhu Francis by illicit sand miners on Tuesday.

As Lourdhu Francis filed a complaint with Murappanadu police accusing Ramasubramanian of Kaliyavoor and his associate Marimuthu of the same area of illicitly mining river sand, the duo allegedly grievously attacked the VAO with sharp-edged weapons after trespassing into his office. The VAO was rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where he died.

As the murder sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu, the police are keen on accelerating the investigation and identifying the people behind the murder. Police sources said Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg handpicked Mr. Suresh to probe the murder case.

“When four persons were killed in the Adaimithippankulam quarry mishap, Nanguneri Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajat Chaturvedi was handpicked by the IGP as the Investigating Officer. The ASP’s direct involvement in the case made getting bail really tough for the accused. This strategy is being applied to this case too,” said the sources.

