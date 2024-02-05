GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New Inspector General of Police (South Zone) assumes office

February 05, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
N. Kannan, Inspector General of Police, South Zone.

N. Kannan, Inspector General of Police, South Zone. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

N. Kannan has taken charge as the Inspector General of Police (South Zone).

A 2002-Indian Police Service Officer, Mr. Kannan, was hitherto Inspector General of Police, North Zone. He has succeeded K. S. Narenthiran Nayar, who has been posted as IG North Zone.

Mr. Kannan has vast experience in policing in south zone. He was first posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Kovilpatti. Later, he has served as Superintendent of Police in Kanniyakumari and Sivaganga districts before moving to Coimbatore and then Krishnagiri.

He had a long stint with Intelligence Bureau during his Central Deputation. He also served as First Secretary in Indian Embassy in Nepal.

On returning to Tamil Nadu in 2019, he was posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Intelligence).

On promotion, he was posted as Additional Commissioner of Police in Chennai City Police and later transferred as IG North Zone.

Mr. Kannan said that his immediate priority would be to maintain law and order and prevention of crime in southern districts. He promised stringent action against rowdyism.

