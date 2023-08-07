August 07, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai City Commissioner of Police K. S. Narenthiran Nayar on Monday assumed office as Inspector General of Police (South Zone).

He replaces Asra Garg, who has been transferred as Additional Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police.

A 2005-batch IPS officer, Mr. Narenthiran has served as Superintendent of Police in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Villupuram districts. He was also Deputy Inspector General of Police in Coimbatore Range, and Joint Commissioner of Police, South, Greater Chennai Police.

J. Loganathan, who is currently Additional Commissioner of Police in Chennai city, would take over as Commissioner of Police, Madurai City shortly.