ADVERTISEMENT

New houses inaugurated in three Sri Lankan rehabilitation camps in Virudhunagar

September 17, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan handing over keys to a Sri Lankan family in Sivakasi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday inaugurated 140 dwelling units constructed in three Sri Lankan Rehabilitation camps in Virudhunagar district through videoconferencing. The houses have been built at a cost of ₹7.02 crore.

Among them 62 houses have been constructed at a cost of ₹3.11 crore in Sevalur camp, eight houses at a cost of ₹40 lakh in Anuppankulam camp (both near Sivakasi) and 70 houses at a cost of ₹3.51 crore in Kullursandhai camp near Aruppukottai.

After the inauguration, the Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, along with Virudhunagar MLA A.R.R. Srinivasan, handed over keys to the beneficiaries, at the Sevalur camp. All the houses had a plinth area of around 300 square feet. Each house has a hall, bedroom, kitchen and toilet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides drinking water taps to each of the house, street lights and road facility have been provided to the camp.

Proposal for constructing drainage facility, playground, park and community hall at the camp in Kullursandhai has been made.

District Revenue Officer, J. Ravikumar, Project Director (DRDA), Dhandapani, Revenue Divisional Officers, Viswanathan (Sivakasi) and Sivakumar (Sattur) were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US