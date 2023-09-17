HamberMenu
New houses inaugurated in three Sri Lankan rehabilitation camps in Virudhunagar

September 17, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau
Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan handing over keys to a Sri Lankan family in Sivakasi on Sunday.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan handing over keys to a Sri Lankan family in Sivakasi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday inaugurated 140 dwelling units constructed in three Sri Lankan Rehabilitation camps in Virudhunagar district through videoconferencing. The houses have been built at a cost of ₹7.02 crore.

Among them 62 houses have been constructed at a cost of ₹3.11 crore in Sevalur camp, eight houses at a cost of ₹40 lakh in Anuppankulam camp (both near Sivakasi) and 70 houses at a cost of ₹3.51 crore in Kullursandhai camp near Aruppukottai.

After the inauguration, the Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, along with Virudhunagar MLA A.R.R. Srinivasan, handed over keys to the beneficiaries, at the Sevalur camp. All the houses had a plinth area of around 300 square feet. Each house has a hall, bedroom, kitchen and toilet.

Besides drinking water taps to each of the house, street lights and road facility have been provided to the camp.

Proposal for constructing drainage facility, playground, park and community hall at the camp in Kullursandhai has been made.

District Revenue Officer, J. Ravikumar, Project Director (DRDA), Dhandapani, Revenue Divisional Officers, Viswanathan (Sivakasi) and Sivakumar (Sattur) were present.

