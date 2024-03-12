New houses for Narikorava families inaugurated near Kariapatti

March 12, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday inaugurated houses built for 54 families belonging to Narikorava community in Mandhiri Odai near Kariapatti in Virudhunagar district.

“With the aim to protecting the self-esteem and uphold social justice of the marginalised sections of the society, utmost care is taken by the State government to uplift their livelihood,” the Minister said in his address at the inauguration function.

The foundation stone for the new houses for the nomadic community was laid after they were affected by flood in 2021. A new bridge across Manthiri Odai Chathira Puliankulam has also been constructed at a cost of ₹35 lakh under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme by the District Rural Development Agency.

A community sanitary complex, street lights, borewell with overhead tank and road have been provided.

In another event at Mallankinaru, the Minster laid foundation stone to build 40 houses worth 2.30 crore at the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitaion camp in Mallankinaru.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, District Rural Development Agency Project Director R. Dhandapani, Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer Vallikannu, Kariapatti panchayat union president Muthumari, Kariaapatti town panchayat chairman Senthil took part in the function.