New hospital buildings inaugurated in Virudhunagar district

August 15, 2023

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Monday inaugurated 11 new buildings at a cost of ₹3.55 crore for Sivilliputtur Government hospital, and various Primary Health Centres and Sub Health Centres in Virudhunagar district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subramanian said that a building worth ₹25 lakh for new blood bank for Srivilliputtur Government hospital was inaugurated.

Similarly, building for post-delivery ward at a cost of ₹25 lakh at Primary Health Centre at Sengundrapuram, out-patient wards at a cost of ₹60 lakh each for PHCs at Jameenkollankondan and Uppathur and nursing quarters at a cost of ₹25 lakh for PHC in Erichanatham, were opened on Monday.

New buildings for sub-health centres at Paraipatti, Ramasamypuram, Perali, V. Muthulingapuram and Othaiyal were opened.

The Minister said that construction of additional buildings for Government hospital at Aruppukottai upgraded at district headquarters hospital and Rajapalayam government hospital and Sattur were underway.

A multi-speciality intenstive care unit building with 50 beds at a cost of ₹25 crore was underway at Government hospital in Sivakasi.

New building construction and installation of CT Scan facility were being taken up at GH in Srivilliputtur.

The Ministers, along with Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, and Superintendent of Police V. Srinivasaperumal, inspected the venue for “Health Walk” on Virudhunagar Collectorate premises.

Tenkasi MP Dhanush M. Kumar, MLAs A.R.R. Srinivasan, S. Thagapandian and A.R.R. Raghuraman, Sivakasi Mayor I. Sangeetha, Virudhunagar Medical College Dean J. Sangumani, Joint Director (Health Services - In-charge) Mariappan, were present.

