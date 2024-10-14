New helpline introduced in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar district administration has introduced a new helpline, “Vanakkam Virudhunagar” for the people to air their grievances with regard to basic facilities and services in the district.

People can call or send messages through WhatsApp using the Vanakkam Virudhunagar helpline over 97913-22979, Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, said in a statement.

The new helpline would function round-the-clock and the control room would be operational at the Virudhunagar Collectorate.

Immediate action would be taken on the grievances aired through the helpline. Besides, they could also contact the control room over 1077, the Collector said.

Meanwhile, the Collector said that continuous monitoring of all dams, lakes and irrigation tanks was being done in view of rain forecast in the region. Engineers have been asked to safely release water, in the event of heavy inflow, without causing any inconvenience to the people. The remaining water should be used for farming and drinking water purpose.

The Collector appealed to the people not to go near waterbodies.

He inspected Kolwarpatti dam and the check dam under construction across Gowshika river at Kuppampatti. Executive Engineer, Water Resources Department (Vaippar Division), Malarvizhi, and Assistant Executive Engineer, Karthikeyan, were present.

