New guidelines to lift alluvial soil from tanks will benefit farmers, says Collector

The fresh guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu government to lift alluvial soil from waterbodies would benefit the farmers in a big way, said Thoothukudi Collector G. Lakshmipathy here on Thursday.

Presiding over the monthly farmers’ grievances redressal meeting, the first one being held after the model code of conduct was lifted in view of the Lok Sabha elections, he said that to lift alluvial soil the farmers should apply only through online.

Earlier, the Collectors alone were empowered to give sanctions for lifting the soil, while now, in the larger interest of the farmers, the Tahsildars were enough to issue orders from the nearby tanks in their jurisdiction, he said and added that the orders would be issued on first-come-first-serve basis.

Also, the farmers have 30 days time to lift the soil, as earlier it was only 20 days. Likewise, there are certain restrictions on mining activity too. No farmer shall lift more than a metre from the surface level in the tanks, he clarified.

A farmer Tamilmani from Kurumbur village said that in the last year’s flood, many bunds have been washed away. The district administration should come forward in setting them right as many officials suggested the farmers to do the work.

Another farmer said that the one metre restriction to lift the alluvial soil may be reconsidered as some waterbodies had much soil deposits. The Collector said that in such cases, they would get the clearance from the government and sanction accordingly.

To promote and save the soil, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had started a novel initiative through which the farmers should benefit, the Collector said and added that saplings such as neem and among others would be given soon.

Gold loan fraud detected

When some farmers from Kurumbur sought an explanation about the fraud in the gold loan in the Primary Cooperative Society, Joint Registrar Murali Kannan said that they have detected the case and assured the borrowers about the steps being taken to return the valuables.

He said that out of 261 gold loan accounts, which were missing, 113 among them were found to have been pledged in other societies, while 148 gold loan accounts were being settled by way of returning them to the rightful owners as per the register.

The official also replied that they have taken steps to recover the properties from the accused and through public auction, the money would be realised. From Monday (July 1) onwards, the money would be credited to the borrowers’ accounts.

The next farmers’ grievances redressal meeting would be held on July 18, the officials informed and urged the farmers to submit their petitions in advance. Joint Director (Agriculture) Surulimalai, PA(Agriculture) to Collector Manoranjitham, PWD executive engineer Vasanthi and other officials participated in the meeting.