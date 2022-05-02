New grinding unit to come up at Arasu Cement plant in Alangulam

Ministers inspect land identified for setting up ₹40-crore facility

Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu inspect Arasu Cement factory at Alangulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu on Monday inspected the land identified for setting up a modern cement grinding unit for Arasu Cement plant at Alangulam near Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district .

Accompanied by Tamilnadu Cements Corporation Managing Director C .Kamaraj and Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, the Ministers inspected the clinker complex, Valimai cement packing section and the grinding plant at the cement factory.

Later talking to reporters, the Ministers said the Alangulam factory was commissioned in 1970 by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. Though the factory was functioning well, it could not compete with private players as its production technology - from wet process production to dry process production - was not upgraded.

The two grinding units of the factory required higher maintenance as they became very old.

The new grinding unit with modern facilities with a capacity of 80 tonnes would be installed at a cost of ₹40 crore. It would generate job opportunities in the region even while meeting the cement requirement of southern districts.

The new facility would be commissioned within 10 months after starting the construction work. It would increase the cement production capacity from 2.75 lakh tonnes to 5.6 lakh tonnes. It would provide direct employment to 60 persons and indirect employment to 500 persons.

Mr. Thennarasu said that Valimai cement had become very popular and so far 59,000 tonnes of it had been sold.

General Manager Narmada Devi; Sattur Revenue Divisional Officer Pushpa; and Deputy General Manager K. Marikani were present.