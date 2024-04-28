New grade separator thrown open for traffic

April 28, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST

Vehicles are being allowed on the new grade separator constructed on Theni Road in Mudakkusalai as the work has been fully completed.

“Trial run is going on and based on the feedback, minor works, if required, would be taken up on the bridge,” an official of National Highways which has executed the project, said.

The flyover was planned on 1.2 km stretch on Theni Road after three black spots were identified on this narrow road. Two-way movement of vehicles on the busy Theni Road between Mudakkusalai junction and HMS Colony junction resulted in frequent accidents, especially on the two junctions, along with the Sammattipuram junction in between.

“With this work completed, most of the vehicles would bypass all the three junctions and will have easy and smooth passage without any interruption on these junctions,” the engineer said.

The work, which began in 2021 caused much inconvenience to road users due to diversion of vehicular traffic as the narrow road could not handle two-way traffic when the men were working.

The bridge with 33 spans has service roads on both sides. The service roads are of 6 metres width and buses can easily use the road. “Most of the vehicles that cross this stretch would use the flyover which would drastically reduce the number of vehicles using the road below. Thus, the congestion at the three junctions will substantially get reduced and make the stretch safer,” another engineer said. The only remaining work is provision of electricity connection for the streetlights.

A formal inauguration of the bridge would be taken up after the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha election is withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the residents of Doak Nagar have heaved a sigh of relief as their streets have been spared of heavy vehicle movement which they endured during the construction period.

“Our streets are now peaceful as all the vehicles are using the flyover and the service roads,” said a resident, K. Murali. The movement of vehicles on the road below is very smooth now. “But, when schools reopen, the real challenge will be seen. Haphazard parking of vehicles on the road between Kalavasal Junction and the Mudakkusalai flyover should be regulated to decongest it,” he added.

