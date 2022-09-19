New govt law college for Karaikudi

Special Correspondent
September 19, 2022 20:51 IST

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram distributing an allotment order to a student during the inauguration of law college at Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology in Karaikudi on Monday. Law Minister S. Regupathy, Rural Development Minister KR Periyakaruppan, Collector Madhusudan Reddy and Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram are present.

KARAIKUDI

The 15th government law college was inaugurated here on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural function at Alagappa Engineering College here, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P. Chidambaram said that legal education had become very important. Knowledge of law was essential for officials for smooth functioning of the administration.

He said the DMK government had sanctioned a government arts and science college, which was started in Thirumayam on July 7. An agricultural college and research institute was sanctioned and started in Tirupathur on April 28 and now a law college had come up here.

Mr. Chidambaram said Sivaganga district produced noted advocates such as Justices Ibrahim Kalifullah, A.R. Lakshmanan and Chokkalingam, who had served in Supreme Court and High Courts.

He was happy that more women were choosing the legal profession. Eight out of 15 government law colleges in Tamil Nadu had women as principals, he said.

He expressed the hope that the administration would start construction of the law college and complete it in 12 to 15 months as the Chief Minister had allotted funds for the same.

Law Minister Ragupathi said thanked senior officials in the Legal Department for their coordination in giving a shape to the formation of the institution here.

Rural Development Minister K.R. Periakaruppan, MP Karti Chidambaram, MLAs Mangudi and A Tamilarasi Ravikumar, district panchayat councillors offered felicitations. Director, Legal Studies, J Vijayalakshmi welcomed the gathering. Law Secretary B Karthikeyan gave an outline about the college. Sivaganga Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy presided. College principal Prof. N Ramabiran Ranjith Singh proposed a vote of thanks.

