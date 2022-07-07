New govt. college inaugurated

Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy speaking at the inauguration of Reddiyarchathiram Government Arts and Science College at Kannivadi on Thursday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a Government Arts and Science College at Reddiarchatram in Dindigul district via video-conferencing here on Thursday.

Minister for Co-operation I. Periyasamy presided over the event held at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Kannivadi near here. He said that 300 students would be admitted in the college for the current academic year. He noted that around 2,000 students have submitted their applications for the first year.

The college is situated in a place where higher education will be accessible to students belonging to the poor and backward classes. It will function temporarily on the school’s premises until a college building is constructed.

Following the footsteps of former Chief Ministers K. Kamaraj and M. Karunanidhi who gave importance to education of children, Chief Minister Stalin was establishing colleges in rural areas realising the students’ dreams of higher education, he said.

MP P. Velusamy, Collector S. Visakan, District Panchayat President M. Baskaran, Reddiarchatram Panchayat Union President P.K. Sivagurusamy and other government officials were present.