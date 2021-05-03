New government must expedite projects: MADITSSIA

Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) has urged the new Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government to expedite the ongoing developmental projects in Madurai.

In a release, its president B. Muruganantham said the new government must take steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 and help save the lives of people. The government must take steps to attract large industries in the southern districts and allocate funds for completion of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Madurai. Metro rail must be introduced in Madurai to reduce the traffic congestion on roads, he said.