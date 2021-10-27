New food court proposed near Teppakulam

MADURAI

27 October 2021 19:19 IST

District Monitoring Officer suggests changes in design to make it more hygienic

A new food court has been proposed on land belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department near Teppakulam in the city.

Principal Secretary for Tourism, Culture and HR and CE B. Chandramohan, who is also the monitoring officer for Madurai district, along with Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, inspected the site near Anupanadi Road on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The building, estimated to cost ₹2 crore, will come up on land belonging to Meenakshi temple.

The officials, upon inspection, have suggested changes in the ground plus one floor plan to make it more convenient and hygienic for customers.

“Since vehicular traffic along the site is high, we have suggested some changes in the design of the proposed building,” said Dr. Chandramohan.

A total of 20 shops has been proposed close to Teppakulam, a major tourist attraction in the city, Temple Joint Commissioner K. Chelladurai said.

Besides, the officials have also suggested conversion of the now defunct Meenakshi Theatre into a marriage hall and construction of a bridge across the drainage channel to provide a better approach to the venue.

The officials also inspected jallikattu venues at Alanganallur and Palamedu.

“We have asked for a feasibility study for construction of galleries at both sites. While Alanganallur faces space constraint, Palamedu has a bigger area,” Dr. Chandramohan said.

The officials also inspected desilting work in pandulgudi drainage channel and the surplus channel that takes water from Anaiyur tank to Sellur tank.

The monitoring officer also inspected a direct purchase centre of paddy at Thanichiyam.

Madurai Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan, District Revenue Officer G. Senthilkumari, Public Works Department Executive Engineer (Periyar-Vaigai Basin Division) Sugumaran and Vadipatti Tahsildar R. Navaneethakrishnana were present.