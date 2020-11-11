New flood carrier will be a boon

11 November 2020 18:29 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

This is good news for the people living in the dry northern regions of the district as the State Government has proposed to dig a 60-km-long flood carrier channel to take the Tamirabharani’s surplus water to quench their thirst.

Similar to the 73-long flood carrier channel being dug from the Tamirabharani to take its surplus water to the dry regions of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi district’s southern regions, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has unveiled a scheme to take the excess water of the perennial river to the dry areas in Thoothukudi district’s northern regions on an outlay of ₹ 264 crore by digging a 60-km-long flood carrier channel.

When the Chief Minister interacted with the reporters here on Wednesday, he made this announcement, much to the jubilation of the people who are getting a little amount of drinking water from ‘Seevalaperi drinking water scheme’.

The Chief Minister announced that steps had been taken to set up a desalination plant at a cost of ₹ 634 crore to supply 60 MLD water to industries in Thoothukudi SIPCOT Industrial Estate and the ongoing drinking water schemes for the benefit of over 3 lakh people would be commissioned by year-end.

Mr. Palaniswami said sand deposited at Manappadu beach due to Karumeniyar estuary would be removed under Udangudi Thermal Power Station’s corporate social responsibility scheme at a cost of ₹ 1.18 crore.

Farmers of the district who have received ₹ 680.65 crore insurance benefits for the crop loss over the past four years would get arrears of ₹ 52 crore soon.