New facility to treat kidney stone at Virudhunagar govt. hospital

Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital has got an advanced medical facility, Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy, which can help break kidney stones in an non-invasive manner.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy inaugurated the ₹15-lakh equipment.

“Hitherto, people had to go to Government Rajaji Hospital for free treatment or spend ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 for this painless treatment,” said Dean J. Sangumani. People can get free treatment under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance scheme.

The Collector also visited the newly-created isolation facility for Omicron-infected patients at the hospital.

The isolation ward has got 12 beds with oxygen supply and ventilator facility.

Hospital Superintendent Palanikumar, Deputy Superintendent Anbuvel and Resident Medical Officer Aravind Babu were present.


