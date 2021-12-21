New facility launched at Regional Cancer Centre

It will help in conventional and palliative care treatment

Madurai

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated Equinox 80 digital tele-cobalt facility at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) at Balarengapuram here on Tuesday.

The new facility has come up at a cost of ₹ 3.10 crore. It will help in conventional and palliative care treatment for cancer patients.

The RCC, which had facilities for radiotherapy, medical oncology and surgical oncology, had been serving patients from all over southern districts with cost-effective cancer treatment, said Dr. Baskar, Professor and Head of Radiotheraphy.

Later, Mr. Subramanian inaugurated 10 waterbeds at Government Rajaji Hospital, which will prevent bedsores for bed-ridden patients. He also inaugurated a roof-top herbal garden at the GRH in the presence of Dean A. Rathinavel.

He inaugurated yoga sessions for pregnant mothers at the Urban Primary Helath Centre at Sellur. Yoga practice would help for normal deliveries and give pregnant women mental relaxation, he said.

The Minister inspected a six-storey tower block under construction for the GRH where 22 state-of-the-art operation theatre are coming up. When the ₹ 121-crore building would be inaugurated, the State government would provide all modern medical equipment worth ₹ 180 crore, the Minister said.

The Minister said COVID-19 mega vaccination camps that were being held on Saturdays would be held on Sundays (on December 26 and January 2, 2022) in view of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Minister also released the merit list for 19 paramedical degree courses for 2021-22 to fill up 2,276 seats in government colleges and 13,832 government quota seats in self-financing colleges.

A total of 64,900 had applied for the seats.

Details can be obtained www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in and www.tnmedicalselection.org

The counselling will begin on Wednesday for special category and followed by general category.