New facilities come up at High Court Bench

MADURAI
Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi on Tuesday inaugurated the High Court police station, ambulance service and a mobile phone tower at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.
In a bid to enhance the security at the High Court Bench, the separate police station was formed with adequate staff strength. It will function from the second floor of the police control room building near the entrance of the High Court premises.
For the benefit of advocates and litigant public, an ambulance, fitted with life-saving equipment at a cost of ₹32 lakh, will be stationed at the High Court Bench. A multi-operator, 5G-compliant mobile phone tower located behind the administrative block was also inaugurated at the High Court Bench premises.
The sitting judges at the High Court Bench, senior advocates, advocates, registry officials and court staff attended the event.
